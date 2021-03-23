Chalco profit plunges to four-year low as pandemic weighs results

  • Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -10.7%) reports its lowest annual net income in four years, falling 13% Y/Y to 741M yuan ($114M) in 2020.
  • FY 2020 revenues slipped 2.2% to 186B yuan even as Shanghai aluminum prices rose more than 20% last year thanks to a strong rebound in demand in China after an initial coronavirus-led collapse.
  • Net impairments for the year totaled 1.41B yuan, including 979M yuan for customer bad debt and 433M yuan for long-term assets after Chalco shut 135K metric tons of annual smelting capacity in Shandong.
  • Chalco's primary aluminum production fell for a second straight year, by 2.6% to 3.69M mt, but it gave parent company Chinalco, which also controls regional producer Yunnan Aluminum, a world-leading group total of 6.1M mt.
  • Aluminum prices rose to a near decade high earlier this month but dropped as much as 6% today on concerns China is considering the sale of ~500K tons of aluminum from state reserves in an attempt to help cool the market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.