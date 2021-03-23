Chalco profit plunges to four-year low as pandemic weighs results
Mar. 23, 2021 1:58 PM ETAluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH)ACHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -10.7%) reports its lowest annual net income in four years, falling 13% Y/Y to 741M yuan ($114M) in 2020.
- FY 2020 revenues slipped 2.2% to 186B yuan even as Shanghai aluminum prices rose more than 20% last year thanks to a strong rebound in demand in China after an initial coronavirus-led collapse.
- Net impairments for the year totaled 1.41B yuan, including 979M yuan for customer bad debt and 433M yuan for long-term assets after Chalco shut 135K metric tons of annual smelting capacity in Shandong.
- Chalco's primary aluminum production fell for a second straight year, by 2.6% to 3.69M mt, but it gave parent company Chinalco, which also controls regional producer Yunnan Aluminum, a world-leading group total of 6.1M mt.
- Aluminum prices rose to a near decade high earlier this month but dropped as much as 6% today on concerns China is considering the sale of ~500K tons of aluminum from state reserves in an attempt to help cool the market.