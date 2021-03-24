Dosing underway in Dynavax, Clover's Phase 2/3 study of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate

  • The first participants have been dosed in Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Clover Biopharmaceuticals' Phase 2/3 SPECTRA trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of Clover's protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Dynavax's CpG 1018 plus alum.
  • The global Phase 2/3 trial, expected to enroll over 22,000 participants will evaluate vaccine in a two-dose regimen, given 21 days apart.
  • An interim analysis of the primary endpoint is expected in the middle of 2021.
  • In December 2020, Clover reported positive clinical data from its Phase 1 trial of COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine in combination with Dynavax's CpG 1018.
  • In February 2021, the companies initiated Phase 2/3 trial of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
