Chi-Med, BeiGene launches mid-stage combo study in solid tumors
Mar. 24, 2021 3:17 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM), BGNEHCM, BGNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a Phase Ib/II study of surufatinib in combination with BeiGene’s (NASDAQ:BGNE) tislelizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors in the U.S. and Europe.
- The first patient was dosed on March 23, 2021. This trial is to explore potential synergistic activity of surufatinib with tislelizumab in enhancing overall antitumor activity from inhibition of angiogenesis along with stimulation of an immune response.
- The study consists of two parts: dose finding (Part 1) and dose expansion (Part 2).
- Part 1 will be conducted to determine the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) and/or the maximum tolerated dose.
- Part 2 will evaluate the anti-tumor activity.