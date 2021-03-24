Fed forms committees to explore climate risks to financial system
Mar. 24, 2021
- While the Fed had already created a Supervision Climate Committee to study the climate risks facing the banking industry, it is forming new panels that will focus on "the potential for complex interactions across the financial system."
- "Climate change and the transition to a sustainable economy also pose risks to the stability of the broader financial system. So a second core pillar of our framework seeks to address the macrofinancial risks of climate change," Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard declared, referring to the Financial Stability Climate Committee and a Supervision Climate Committee.
- "It's really very early days of trying to understand what this all means. It clearly can have longer-term implications for our economy, our financial system and the people who we all serve," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. "It's early days, but we feel like we have the responsibility to start the process of understanding."