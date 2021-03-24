loanDepot prices upsized $600M of senior unsecured notes due 2028

Mar. 24, 2021 5:46 AM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)LDIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • LD Holdings Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has priced upsized offering of $600M (from $500M) of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028.
  • Offering is expected to close on on March 26.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to pay down certain operating indebtedness and to fund a special dividend to the company's equityholders through a distribution to holders of loanDepot, Inc.'s Class A and Class D common stock and to holders of Holdco Units in the company.
