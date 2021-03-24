Oncocyte CEO discloses insider buying

Mar. 24, 2021 6:40 AM ETOncoCyte Corporation (OCX)OCXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) is trading flat in the pre-market today after rising ~12.4% yesterday in what appeared to be a reaction to the company CEO’s insider buying.
  • Sec Form 4 dated March 22 showed a purchase of 11K shares by OncoCyte CEO Andrews Asbury at an average price of~$4.79 per share for a total value of $52.7K, raising his stake at the company to ~113.7K shares.
  • Insider buying at Oncocyte has accelerated in the current quarter with buying of $5.1M worth of shares so far.
  • Last month, the company announced a public offering of common stock targeting gross proceeds of ~$35M earmarked for commercialization of its lead diagnostic test DetermaRx and other development activities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.