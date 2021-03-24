Oncocyte CEO discloses insider buying
Mar. 24, 2021 6:40 AM ETOncoCyte Corporation (OCX)OCXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) is trading flat in the pre-market today after rising ~12.4% yesterday in what appeared to be a reaction to the company CEO’s insider buying.
- Sec Form 4 dated March 22 showed a purchase of 11K shares by OncoCyte CEO Andrews Asbury at an average price of~$4.79 per share for a total value of $52.7K, raising his stake at the company to ~113.7K shares.
- Insider buying at Oncocyte has accelerated in the current quarter with buying of $5.1M worth of shares so far.
- Last month, the company announced a public offering of common stock targeting gross proceeds of ~$35M earmarked for commercialization of its lead diagnostic test DetermaRx and other development activities.