Toyota and Isuzu Motors in commercial truck tie-up

  • Japanese automakers Toyota (NYSE:TM), Isuzu Motors (OTCPK:ISUZY) and Hino Motors (OTCPK:HINOY) are setting up a commercial vehicle partnership to develop electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Toyota and Isuzu Motors will each take a 4.6% stake in each other.
  • While working together on BEVs and FCEVs to reduce vehicle costs, the three companies plan to advance infrastructure-coordinated societal implementation.
  • The three companies control about 80% of the Japanese truck market.
