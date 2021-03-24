General Mills EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

Mar. 24, 2021 7:06 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)GISBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • General Mills (NYSE:GIS): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $4.52B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Organic net sales increased 7% vs. +6.4% consensus.
  • The company expects full-year organic net sales to increase ~3.5%, reflecting strong year-to-date growth, partially offset by a difficult comparison in the fourth quarter reflecting the initial pandemic-driven surge in at-home food demand as well as the extra month of results in the Pet segment. On the bottom line, better-than-expected first-half adjusted operating profit margin results are now expected to be offset by higher input cost inflation and higher logistics costs in the second half. As a result, FY2021 adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be approximately in line with fiscal 2020 levels, consistent with the guidance the company outlined at the beginning of the year.
  • Shares -1.2% PM.
  • Press Release
