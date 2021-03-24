NeoGenomics to acquire precision oncology company Trapelo Health
Mar. 24, 2021 7:22 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)NEOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is trading marginally lower in the pre-market after announcing an agreement to acquire Trapelo Health (also known as Intervention Insights), an Information Technology company focused on precision oncology.
- The transaction expected to close in April 2021 subject to the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions is valued at $65M consisting of $35 million in cash on hand and $30 million in NeoGenomics common stock.
- "The addition of Trapelo to NeoGenomics significantly enhances our ability to provide customers with information to help them answer difficult and complex questions related to precision oncology biomarker testing and treatment options,” commented Douglas M. VanOort, CEO of NeoGenomics.
- In February, NeoGenomics announced the appointment of Mark Mallon as new CEO effective April 2021, replacing the outgoing CEO Douglas M. VanOort.