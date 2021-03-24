Cubic Nuvotronics nabs $10M contract for supporting DoD's 5G to Next G program
Mar. 24, 2021 7:25 AM ETCubic Corporation (CUB)CUBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cubic (NYSE:CUB) announced Nuvotronics, which operates within its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division, was awarded a contract worth $10M+ from the Department of Defense (DoD) through the National Spectrum Consortium.
- Supporting the DoD's 5G to Next G program the contract is for developing a dual-band, ultra-high performance and low size, weight and power fifth generation Wireless Network Communications Transceiver (WNCT) for military applications.
- "As network demands increase and more devices are connected, connectivity in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum is critical to support higher throughput demands. Nuvotronics' WNCT solution provides the ability to access this spectrum.." VP & GM Cubic Nuvotronics Martin Amen commented.
- Cubic Nuvotronics will work with the U.S. Army PEO STRI and Joint Base Lewis-McChord and industry partners including Nokia and the Wireless Research Center over a period of three years on the project.
- The DoD will be awarding $600M to contractors for 5G experimentation at five military test sites with successful projects expected to support the DoD's 4.8K+ sites and 560K facilities around the world.