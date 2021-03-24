ViacomCBS shares slide on pricing $3B stock offering

Mar. 24, 2021 7:26 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor42 Comments
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) -6.7% premarket, has priced 20M shares of its Class B common stock at $85/share and 10M shares of its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $100/share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M Class B common stock and up to an additional 1.5M of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
  • Offerings are expected to close on March 26.
  • Net proceeds from the Class B common stock offering to be ~41.67B and the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to be $983.09M (or ~$1.93B and $1.13B if the underwriters exercise their options in full).
  • Combined net proceeds of $2.65B (or $3.06B if the underwriters exercise their options in full) will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments in streaming.
  • ViacomCBS intends to apply to list the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “VIACP.”
  • VIACA down 4.6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.