ViacomCBS shares slide on pricing $3B stock offering
Mar. 24, 2021
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) -6.7% premarket, has priced 20M shares of its Class B common stock at $85/share and 10M shares of its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $100/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M Class B common stock and up to an additional 1.5M of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- Offerings are expected to close on March 26.
- Net proceeds from the Class B common stock offering to be ~41.67B and the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to be $983.09M (or ~$1.93B and $1.13B if the underwriters exercise their options in full).
- Combined net proceeds of $2.65B (or $3.06B if the underwriters exercise their options in full) will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments in streaming.
- ViacomCBS intends to apply to list the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “VIACP.”
- VIACA down 4.6% premarket.