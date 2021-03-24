GameStop falls as analysts refocus on fundamentals
Mar. 24, 2021
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is down sharply in early trading after the company reported solid earnings and skipped taking any questions during its conference call. Wall Street firms are refocusing on fundamentals in their post-earnings looks at GME.
- Wedbush Securities lowers GameStop to an Underperform rating from Neutral. The firm likes the direction of management, but says the "real value" of GME is around its price target of $29.
- Telsey Advisory Group (price target drop to $30: "The highly anticipated 4Q20 earnings report from GameStop was a bit anti-climatic. Sales were essentially in line (although the comp was better reflecting improvement in January) and while EPS met the consensus, it was completely driven by a tax benefit that offset much worse than expected operating profit. Moreover, while everyone was expecting big news about some massive digital transformation in the mold of the new tech-oriented board members, nothing was said. In fact, the company did not even take questions on the earnings conference call. As for the much anticipated strategic plan, it sounded like every other retailer—invest in technology, build a superior customer experience, expand the product offering, modernize fulfillment operations, and leverage digital assets, including Game Informer (gaming magazine) and PowerUp Rewards (loyalty program)... While we believe the company's 2021 strategic priorities make sense, the elevated share price is divorced of the underlying fundamentals."
- Baird says the GME results showed the company is still seeing strong console demand and expects new hires to help the traditional retailer transition. A Neutral rating is kept in place.
- Shares of GameStop are down 12.15% to $159.66 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.57 to $483.00.