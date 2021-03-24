Wendy's replaces Jack in the Box as top pick at Wedbush

Mar. 24, 2021 7:55 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN), JACKWEN, JACKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Wedbush Securities adds Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) to its Best Ideas list to replace Jack in The Box (NASDAQ:JACK).
  • Analyst Nick Setyan thinks investor sentiment on Wendy's is too negative and points to the attractive 5.8% free cash flow yield.
  • Setyan and team keep an Outperform rating on JACK while noting a valuation gap with peers that needs to be predicated on execution.
  • Shares of Wendy's are up 0.96% premarket and Jack in the Box is flat.
  • Compare growth and valuation marks on WEN and JACK.
