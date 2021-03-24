Wendy's replaces Jack in the Box as top pick at Wedbush
Mar. 24, 2021 7:55 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN), JACKWEN, JACKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wedbush Securities adds Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) to its Best Ideas list to replace Jack in The Box (NASDAQ:JACK).
- Analyst Nick Setyan thinks investor sentiment on Wendy's is too negative and points to the attractive 5.8% free cash flow yield.
- Setyan and team keep an Outperform rating on JACK while noting a valuation gap with peers that needs to be predicated on execution.
- Shares of Wendy's are up 0.96% premarket and Jack in the Box is flat.
- Compare growth and valuation marks on WEN and JACK.