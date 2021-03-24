Germany overturns hard Easter lockdown, Merkel admits 'mistake'

Mar. 24, 2021 8:03 AM ETDAX Germany Index (DAX:IND)IND, DAX:INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Germany is reversing its decision to impose a hard five-day lockdown over the Easter period to battle higher COVID cases.
  • The decision caused an uproar in the country and Chancellor Angela Merkel took sole responsibility and asked for forgiveness after talking to regional leaders.
  • “This mistake was mine and mine alone,” Merkel said.
  • She had previously warned that bold moves were needed as the country was facing a "new pandemic."
  • The decision had little impact on the DAX (DAX:IND), which continued its decline in midday trading.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is off 1 basis point to 1.63%.
  • Oil futures, which had been under pressure after new Europe lockdown measures, are 2% higher, but that's mainly due to the traffic jam in the Suez Canal.
