Germany overturns hard Easter lockdown, Merkel admits 'mistake'
Mar. 24, 2021 8:03 AM ETDAX Germany Index (DAX:IND)IND, DAX:INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Germany is reversing its decision to impose a hard five-day lockdown over the Easter period to battle higher COVID cases.
- The decision caused an uproar in the country and Chancellor Angela Merkel took sole responsibility and asked for forgiveness after talking to regional leaders.
- “This mistake was mine and mine alone,” Merkel said.
- She had previously warned that bold moves were needed as the country was facing a "new pandemic."
- The decision had little impact on the DAX (DAX:IND), which continued its decline in midday trading.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is off 1 basis point to 1.63%.
- Oil futures, which had been under pressure after new Europe lockdown measures, are 2% higher, but that's mainly due to the traffic jam in the Suez Canal.