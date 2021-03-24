Bausch Health is ‘priced to perfection’: BofA
Mar. 24, 2021 8:02 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BHCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) has lost ~2.4% in the pre-market after Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral noting that ‘the stock priced to perfection.’
- Slashed ~18.2% from the previous, the new price target at $27.00 per share indicates ~14.7% upside to the last close.
- The analyst Jason M. Gerberry and the team expect the company to face challenges in value creation following the upcoming separation of Bausch + Lomb, the eye care business of Bausch Health.
- The firm sees the remaining business to witness multiple compression arguing that the stand-alone company is highly levered to Xifaxan which is facing several headwinds to growth including the loss of exclusivity in 2028.
- As the company is going through a major spinoff, the analysts also note that the recent transition of company CFO ‘comes as a bit of a surprise’ citing his recent comments on the desire to remain with the company.
- A few days ago, Bausch Health announced that its CFO Paul S. Herendeen will move to a newly-created role of advisor to the Chairman and CEO.