Mar. 24, 2021 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
- Argus keeps a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) even as the company starts to lap the pandemic period when sales of cleaning products skyrocketed.
- Analyst Christopher Graja: "While the U.S. still seems to be many months from the often discussed 'new normal' after the pandemic has subsided, we believe that consumers will continue to focus on health, safety, cleanliness, and pets. We expect Colgate to be a beneficiary as it delivers innovative products and improves efficiency."
- "A challenge for CL shares is that some investors may be interested in more cyclical stocks as the vaccination rate increases and the U.S. government boosts infrastructure spending. However, we believe that high-quality stocks play an important role in portfolio construction and would look to accumulate shares of stocks like Colgate." he adds.
- Argus has a price target of $94 on CL vs. the average Wall Street PT of $85.57.