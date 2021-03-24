Bitfarms reports 1.2 EH/s current installed hashrate; provides corporate updates
Mar. 24, 2021
- Bitfarms (OTCPK:BFARF) announced the successful installation and operation of its previously announced order of 4.5K MicroBT M31S+ miners, taking the company's current installed hashrate to 1.2 EH/s.
- The 24% quarterly growth rate exceeds the full year 2020 growth and marks a significant beginning to 2021 to achieve 3 EH/s by the end of the fiscal year.
- Under a hosting agreement with Blockware Solutions and Blockware Mining in the U.S., Bitfarms is sending older-gen and mid-gen hardware for hosting at one of their American facilities which will be accomplished in a flexible and low-cost profit-sharing agreement powered by 100% renewable hydro energy.
- Until date, 2K+ Bitmain S9, S15 and T15 mining rigs have been successfully installed at Blockware Solutions’ facility and are generating BTC; remaining equipment will be deployed through Q2 and Q3.
- Recently, Bitfarms completed the purchase of two new-generation mining equipment manufactured by both MicroBT and Bitmain to be installed later in 2021:
- The company has also recently made significant commitments to developing new infrastructure in Quebec including earlier announced Cowansville site renovation from 4 MW to 16.7 MW that will be ready in July.
- It plans to build an additional 80 MW of capacity in Quebec over the remainder of 2021 which will support ~20K new generation miners and that will add ~2 Exahash of new production.
- In February, the company made an application for listing on the Nasdaq.
- Shares trading 0.56% higher premarket