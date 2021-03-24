Actinium initiates patient enrollment in Iomab-ACT trial prior to CD19 CAR t-cell therapy

  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals' (NYSEMKT:ATNM) collaborator, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has commenced patient enrollment in Phase 1 study evaluating Iomab-ACT for targeted conditioning prior to treatment with MSK's CD19 targeted CAR T-cell 19-28z.
  • Iomab-ACT is a low dose version of Actinium's Phase 3 drug candidate Iomab-B, a CD45 targeting antibody radiation conjugate.
  • The scientific rationale for this trial builds on preclinical data published in 2020 and is further supported by clinical observations from the SIERRA trial to justify combining MSK's 19-28z CAR T-cell therapy with Iomab-ACT.
  • Manufacturing of patient CAR T-cells has commenced and patient conditioning with Iomab-ACT followed by 19-28z CAR T-cell infusion is expected early in Q2, with proof-of-concept data expected in H2.
