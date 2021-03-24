Navios Maritime EPS beats by $0.12, approves merger with Navios Maritime Containers
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NMM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of -$4.39.
- Revenue of $69.23M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “Our approved merger with Navios Maritime Containers will be a transformative transaction. Proforma for the merger, we will have 85 vessels and have one of the 10 largest publicly listed dry cargo fleets. The transaction also provides significant benefits of diversification. Approximately half of our vessels in the fleet will be dry bulk vessels and the other half will be containerships. Navios Partners is well positioned to benefit from the different sector fundamentals. The transaction builds scale through a larger, diversified asset base. We will also benefit from eliminating duplicative costs. The financial potency of the combination can be measured through proforma combined revenue. Had the merger been effective for 2020, revenue would have been $354 million. For 2021, contracted revenue already exceeds this amount and with more than a third of available days either open or index linked, there is ample opportunity for significant additional revenue and free cash flow. ”
- Shares +3% PM.
