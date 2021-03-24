BorgWarner sized up after electrification strategy reveal

Mar. 24, 2021
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is being sized up on Wall Street after targeting higher organic growth than anticipated and a substantially higher electric vehicle contribution to the overall business.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas: "At a high level, we felt BWA’s Investor Day was well conceived, delivered and added a lot of important new information to help investors make decisions. As for the assumptions underlying company projections, we would describe them as 'punchy' overall. In a few instances, we feel their assumptions were conservative. Many others were aggressive... but not wildly so."
  • Notably, Jonas thinks BWA's projection of EV portfolio breakeven by 2023 is on the conservative side.
  • More on BorgWarner's big electrification push.
