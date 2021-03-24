Blockchain.com raises $300M at a $5.2B valuation
Mar. 24, 2021 8:17 AM ETBTC-USDBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blockchain.com announced Wednesday that it’s raised $300M through a Series C fundraising that values the cryptocurrency trading platform at $5.2B.
- “I’m pleased to share that we’ve raised our Series C … led by partners of DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and VY Capital, with participation from other existing and leading investors from around the world,” Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith wrote in a blog post announcing the funding.
- The fresh cash comes only a month after Blockchain.com raised $120M through a “strategic” funding round that included Lightspeed, Google Ventures, Lakestar, Eldridge, Access Industries, billionaire Louis Bacon’s Moore Strategic Ventures and money from financier Kyle Bass. That round didn’t specify a valuation for the company.
- Blockchain.com offers crypto investors a variety of services, from trading cryptocurrencies to borrowing money against their holdings.
- The company hosts some 70M crypto “wallets” and has handled more than $620B of transactions to date.
- Blockchain.com boasts that it’s handled 28% of all transactions involving Bitcoin (BTC-USD) made since 2012.
- “Over 31M verified users in over 200 countries use our products, and we’ve seen a 3x increase in active users over the past 12 months alone,” Smith wrote. “Blockchain.com is highly profitable across each of our business lines (having surpassed all of 2020 contribution margin in the first 2 months of 2021).”
- He added that the fundraising leaves the company “with one of the most significant balance sheets in the industry.”
- “We plan to aggressively expand the products we offer our customers, grow our global team, and pursue M&A opportunities to bring exciting new products and ideas into the company,” Smith said.