Fanatics doubles in value in seven months

Mar. 24, 2021 8:27 AM ETFanatics (FANA)FANA, SFTBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Fanatics (FANA) says it recently raised $320M in new funding from Major League Baseball, Silver Lake, Fidelity Investments and other investors. The NFL and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) are also early investors.
  • The new funding round is said to value the company at $12.8B. compared to a valuation of $6.2B last August.
  • Fanatics expects to generate about $3B in sales this year and is just starting operations in China.
  • Company officials say an IPO is an available path for the company.
  • See all the latest IPO news.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.