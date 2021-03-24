Fanatics doubles in value in seven months
- Fanatics (FANA) says it recently raised $320M in new funding from Major League Baseball, Silver Lake, Fidelity Investments and other investors. The NFL and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) are also early investors.
- The new funding round is said to value the company at $12.8B. compared to a valuation of $6.2B last August.
- Fanatics expects to generate about $3B in sales this year and is just starting operations in China.
- Company officials say an IPO is an available path for the company.
