FedEx a top pick at Barclays on brighter outlook for earnings

Mar. 24, 2021 8:32 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)FDXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Barclays names FedEx (NYSE:FDX) as a top pick with the firm seeing a number of earnings factors lining up in favor of the shipping giant.
  • "Following little to no cash generation in recent years, we see a brighter outlook for earnings quality improvement at FedEx. Ecommerce continues to support exceptional growth for the parcel carrier, and margin improvement opportunities are plentiful as network collaboration is expanded, TNT integration is completed and weekend capacity is absorbed."
  • Yesterday, Argus was out with a recommendation to buy FDX on the dips.
