Estee Lauder gains after Wells Fargo points to near-term catalysts
Mar. 24, 2021 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)
- Wells Fargo boosts its rating on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) to Overweight from Equal Weight as it takes a constructive view on the skincare and makeup giant.
- "Our Overweight rating is based on our view of: (1) near-term catalysts, specifically upside in APAC and EMEA vs Street expectations; (2) embedded margin tailwinds longer term resulting from faster growth in higher margin products and channels; (3) valuation justified as EL's scarcity value is understood, with catalysts and long-term fundamental upside adding to the 'recovery' story dynamic, i.e. exposure to global cyclical recovery namely in the ex-China Travel Retail business."
- Wells lifts its price target on EL to $340, which is 45X the 2022 EPS estimate.
- Shares of Estee Lauder are up 2.17% premarket to $287.39.
- Last month, JPMorgan flipped to being a bull on Estee Lauder.