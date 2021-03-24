urban-gro surges on expansion into European markets
- urban-gro (OTCQX:UGRO) rallied 16% higher premarket after signing agreements with two European companies - France and Netherlands - indicating its first ever outside the U.S.
- "With the rapidly growing demand for CEA solutions, we believe urban-gro is well-positioned to bring our acquired expertise in engineering, design and custom equipment system integration to this emerging market. These agent engagements represent the first key steps as we build our team and ultimately open our European office as soon as global conditions permit," CEO Bradley Nattrass commented.
- Besides, urban-gro is also working with a key manufacturing partner for developing and securing mechanical system purpose-built certifications to address the gap of complex environmental systems for indoor CEA facilities within Europe.