NeuroBo Pharma gains 6% on approval of CVR amendment for Gemcabene

Mar. 24, 2021 8:45 AM ETNeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO), GEMPNRBO, GEMPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) perks up 6% premarket after receiving approval of an amendment to its Contingent Value Rights (CVR) agreement from a majority of CVR holders.
  • The CVRs were distributed to the holders of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) common stock on December 30, 2019, immediately prior to its merger with NeuroBo Pharma.
  • The CVR amendment will allow NeuroBo to pursue Gemcabene as a therapy for COVID-19, with its own resources.
  • In exchange, CVR holders will receive 10% of certain gross proceeds received by the company for any indication outside of treating cardiometabolic diseases.
  • CVR holders will retain the original CVR for 80% of any proceeds of Gemcabene for cardiovascular conditions.
  • "We intend to evaluate Gemcabene both as a stand-alone treatment for COVID-19, and in a treatment combination with ANA001, our proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, which is currently in a 60-patient phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19," stated Richard J. Kang, Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroBo.
  • Gemcabene, is a novel, once daily, oral therapy, for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies.
