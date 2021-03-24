Immunic initiated at JMP citing potential of multiple sclerosis candidate

Mar. 24, 2021 9:34 AM ETImmatics N.V. (IMTX)IMUXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Immunic (IMUX +3.6%) was on the rise in the pre-market after JMP Securities initiated its coverage with a market outperform rating as analyst Gobind Singh points to the potential of the company’s lead asset IMU-838. The price target of $55.00 per share is more than triple the previous close.
  • In September, the company released full unblinded Phase 2 data for the oral immune modulator IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.
  • The analyst identifies the decreases in the serum neurofilament light chain as significant predictor of MS relapse rate. The drop in serum neurofilament light chain was used as a biomarker of axonal damage in the Phase 2 study.
  • In the trial, two treatment arms for IMU-838 showed a decline of serum neurofilament at 24 weeks (-17.0% for 30mg and -20.5% for 45mg) from the baseline values.
  • In contrast, the patients on placebo showed a 6.5% increase in serum neurofilament over the same period, the company said.
  • Data from the fully enrolled 60-subject Cohort 2 sub-trial of IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis will be available at the end of March or in early April, Immunic CEO Daniel Vitt commented last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.