Immunic initiated at JMP citing potential of multiple sclerosis candidate
Mar. 24, 2021 9:34 AM ETImmatics N.V. (IMTX)IMUXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Immunic (IMUX +3.6%) was on the rise in the pre-market after JMP Securities initiated its coverage with a market outperform rating as analyst Gobind Singh points to the potential of the company’s lead asset IMU-838. The price target of $55.00 per share is more than triple the previous close.
- In September, the company released full unblinded Phase 2 data for the oral immune modulator IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.
- The analyst identifies the decreases in the serum neurofilament light chain as significant predictor of MS relapse rate. The drop in serum neurofilament light chain was used as a biomarker of axonal damage in the Phase 2 study.
- In the trial, two treatment arms for IMU-838 showed a decline of serum neurofilament at 24 weeks (-17.0% for 30mg and -20.5% for 45mg) from the baseline values.
- In contrast, the patients on placebo showed a 6.5% increase in serum neurofilament over the same period, the company said.
- Data from the fully enrolled 60-subject Cohort 2 sub-trial of IMU-838 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis will be available at the end of March or in early April, Immunic CEO Daniel Vitt commented last month.