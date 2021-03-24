Popeyes to open restaurants in India and neighboring nations

  • Popeyes announces new plans to develop and open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years.
  • The chain inked a multi-country licensing agreement with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to open Popeyes locations in India and neighboring countries.
  • Chicken is noted to be one of the largest and fastest growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Popeyes has been a positive contributor to the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) bottom line, while Tim Hortons has been a drag.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.