Popeyes to open restaurants in India and neighboring nations
Mar. 24, 2021 9:38 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)QSRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Popeyes announces new plans to develop and open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years.
- The chain inked a multi-country licensing agreement with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to open Popeyes locations in India and neighboring countries.
- Chicken is noted to be one of the largest and fastest growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come.
- Source: Press Release
- Popeyes has been a positive contributor to the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) bottom line, while Tim Hortons has been a drag.