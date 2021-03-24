Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb as Intel helps tech confidence
Mar. 24, 2021 9:40 AM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJIDJI, SP500, COMP.IND, XLE, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Tech stocks are rebounding this morning, but not at the expense of cyclicals, helping the three major averages move higher.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.7% is the leader, with industrial components Caterpillar and Boeing joining Intel higher.
- Intel is rallying early after announcing its plan to become a major foundry player, although analysts are expressing caution.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.5% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.2% are also higher.
- The 10-year yield has reversed its direction for most of the morning and is now up 1 basis point to 1.65%, which is weighing a little on the Nasdaq.
- The bond market is also digesting a lot about the recovery around the globe. Germany has done an abrupt about-face and is backtracking from a hard five-day lockdown over Easter amid pushback from its citizens. Chancellor Merkel took responsibility for the "mistake."
- Seven of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) as crude futures +3.3% rebound with a ship blocking the Suez Canal.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is at the bottom a ViacomCBS tumbles after pricing its $3B stock offering.
- BofA says that its clients are still tilted to growth and megacap stocks, leaving more room for the rotation trade to run.