Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb as Intel helps tech confidence

Mar. 24, 2021 9:40 AM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJIDJI, SP500, COMP.IND, XLE, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • Tech stocks are rebounding this morning, but not at the expense of cyclicals, helping the three major averages move higher.
  • The Dow (DJI) +0.7% is the leader, with industrial components Caterpillar and Boeing joining Intel higher.
  • Intel is rallying early after announcing its plan to become a major foundry player, although analysts are expressing caution.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.5% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.2% are also higher.
  • The 10-year yield has reversed its direction for most of the morning and is now up 1 basis point to 1.65%, which is weighing a little on the Nasdaq.
  • The bond market is also digesting a lot about the recovery around the globe. Germany has done an abrupt about-face and is backtracking from a hard five-day lockdown over Easter amid pushback from its citizens. Chancellor Merkel took responsibility for the "mistake."
  • Seven of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) as crude futures +3.3% rebound with a ship blocking the Suez Canal.
  • Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is at the bottom a ViacomCBS tumbles after pricing its $3B stock offering.
  • BofA says that its clients are still tilted to growth and megacap stocks, leaving more room for the rotation trade to run.
