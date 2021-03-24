Dialogue Health Technologies prices C$100M IPO

Mar. 24, 2021 9:43 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Dialogue Health Technologies prices its initial public offering of 8,334,000 common shares at C$12 per share for the potential gross proceed of C$100M.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 1,250,100 shares.
  • The management says it expects to use the net proceeds as follow: "to expand our product offering and continuum of care," "to build and implement health services in new end-market," "to support the growth of new and existing customers," and "to acquire or invest in complementary businesses."
  • The stock is expected to begin trading on TSX from Mar. 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol "CARE."
  • Previously (March 9): Dialogue Health Technologies files for Canada listing
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.