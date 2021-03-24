Dialogue Health Technologies prices C$100M IPO
Mar. 24, 2021 9:43 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dialogue Health Technologies prices its initial public offering of 8,334,000 common shares at C$12 per share for the potential gross proceed of C$100M.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 1,250,100 shares.
- The management says it expects to use the net proceeds as follow: "to expand our product offering and continuum of care," "to build and implement health services in new end-market," "to support the growth of new and existing customers," and "to acquire or invest in complementary businesses."
- The stock is expected to begin trading on TSX from Mar. 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol "CARE."
