General Mills slumps after earnings as investors weigh cost inflation

Mar. 24, 2021 9:44 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)GISBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley expects investors to focus on the margin pressure at General Mills (GIS -4.0%) following a Q4 report that commentary on cost inflation.
  • Q4 breakdown: "Organic sales was driven by strong North America sales (org sales +9% on a rounded basis), Asia/Latin America (org sales +14% on a rounded basis),and Pet (org sales up +14% on a rounded basis) results, offset by continued weakness in Convenience/Foodservice (org sales down -10%). Gross margins were down -95 bps yoy on an adjusted basis (-129 bps below consensus), driven by higher cost inflation/logistics, and costs to add capacity, partly offset by SG&A as a % of sales coming in -100 bps below consensus, driving a slight -0.3% operating profit miss .For below the profit line items, slightly higher tax rate was a 2cent drag to EPS vs. our estimates."
  • MS keeps an Equal-weight rating on General Mills and price target of $57.
  • See more details on the mixed Q4 report.
