WidePoint awarded more than $86M in task orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Mar. 24, 2021 9:54 AM ETWidePoint Corporation (WYY)WYYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • WidePoint (WYY -4.2%) has been awarded more than $86M in task orders through its recently secured IDIQ contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
  • In November 2020, WidePoint had secured the Cellular Wireless Managed Services ('CWMS') 2.0 contract from its long-standing customer, DHS, with $500M ceiling and contains a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods extending through November 24, 2025.
  • The $86M in task orders is first set of task orders to be awarded under the new contract vehicle; and includes:
  • A one-year task order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, valued at $81.8M over the potential five-year period
  • A one-year task order for the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (‘CISA’), valued at $1.1M
  • Three separate task orders varying in length from one to five years for Customs and Border Protection (‘CBP’), which, in aggregate, are valued at $1.6M.
  • A three-month task order for DHS headquarters, valued at $2.2M.
