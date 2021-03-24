Hutchmed offloads non-core OTC drug JV for $169M
- Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) reached an agreement with GL Mountrose Investment Two, controlled and managed by GL Capital, for selling its entire indirect interest in Hutchison Whampoa Guangzhou Baiyunshan Chinese Medicine Company, a non-core and non-consolidated over-the-counter drug joint venture business.
- Total amount of ~$169M to be received by Hutchmed in cash represents ~22 times HBYS' adj. net profit attributable to HUTCHMED equity holders of $7.7M in 2020.
- "The sale of our shares in HBYS, and exit from the OTC drug arena, will allow us to focus our organization and resources on our primary aim of accelerating investment in our Oncology/Immunology assets in China and beyond," chairman Simon To commented.
- GL Capital will pay $15.9M deposit immediately after signing of the agreement which will be credited against the proceeds due on transaction closure expected in mid-2021.