Outfront Media rises 1.7% as Oppenheimer raises target on recovery signs

Mar. 24, 2021 10:01 AM ETOutfront Media Inc. (OUT)OUTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is up 1.7% as an Oppenheimer note reiterates its bullishness and raises its price target, following meetings with management.
  • The company is set to begin outperforming, as Oppenheimer expects a full recovery in its billboard business by Q4 as top regional markets recover.
  • The top 15 markets are on their way back, and markets below that threshold are already approaching pre-COVID-19 levels, the firm says.
  • Meanwhile, the transit business still has challenges but should see improvement as workers gradually return to offices, it says.
  • The firm is raising its price target to $27 from $20. That implies a further 23% upside.
  • Wall Street analysts are Bullish on Outfront on the whole, while the stocko has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.
