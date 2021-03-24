GigCapital3 tracks higher after Lightning eMotors-DHL deal
Mar. 24, 2021 10:16 AM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)ZEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) is up slightly after DHL Express says it plans to deploy 89 of Lightning eMotors' electric vehicles this year in New York and California following a test of nine electric vans last year.
- The new electric vehicles are said to be highly durable and capable of achieving 61 MPG, compared to 13 MPG for similar gasoline-powered vans. They are also loaded with proprietary telematics and analytics software.
- GIK +0.95% to $10.94 vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.79 to $17.36.