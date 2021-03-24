LabCorp gains after company hires Goldman Sachs for business review
Mar. 24, 2021 Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- LabCorp (NYSE:LH) rose 5% after the company yesterday said it hired Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor to review the company's structure and capital allocation strategy.
- The company said its board and management does not believe the company's value is currently reflected in its stock price. The news came after a report last month that activist hedge fund Jana was was nominating directors for the company's board.
- Credit Suisse writes in a note that that the company's Covance CRO is "largely undervalued" and sum-of-the-parts analysis indicates LabCorp is worth $324/share if you put a multiple on par with CRO peers, according to analyst Erin Wilson Wright. LH remains outperform, PT $251.
- Separately, Keybanc analyst Donald Hooker writes that LH is likely considering a spin-off or sale of its CRO business, which could result in as much as 30% upside for the company's premarket share price. LH remains sector weight.
- LH scheduled to present at Keybanc LifeSciences conference at 2pm.
- Recall Feb. 24, LabCorp sum-of-the-parts worth $313/share with activist push, analyst says.