Beam Global and GreenPower Motor singled out as EV winners
Mar. 24, 2021 11:00 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), BEEMBEEM, GPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Maxim Group reiterates its view that Beam Global (BEEM +1.7%) and GreenPower Motor Company (GP -7.6%) are well-positioned to become much larger and more profitable companies in the fast-growing and ESG-friendly EV market.
- Analyst Tate Sullivan notes BEEM currently trades at an EV/ revenue multiple of 18X the firm's 2021 revenue estimate compared to a 68X average for other charging companies. "We reiterate our Buy rating on BEEM shares and $90 price target, representing 25x our 2022 revenue estimate, based on our outlook for sustainable demand," he writes.
- Sullivan says GP currently trades at 17X the firm's CY21 revenue estimate compared to a 15X average for other EV companies that sell mostly to commercial customers. "We reiterate our Buy rating on GP shares and our $45 price target, representing 14x our CY22 forecast, based on our outlook for sustainable demand from shuttle bus, delivery van, and school bus customers for electric vehicles," he adds.
- Both stocks are big performers over the last six months even with shares off their highs.
- The EV sector is still buzzing from Volkswagen's big commitment last week.