Blueprint Medicines partner CStone wins Chinese approval for lung cancer therapy

Mar. 24, 2021 11:04 AM ETCStone Pharmaceuticals (CSPHF), BPMCCSPHF, BPMCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • CStone Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CSPHF) announced that the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) of China has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of a certain group of adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”).
  • The once-daily oral targeted therapy is approved by the NMPA for locally advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection ("RET") fusion-positive NSCLC after platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • Gavreto was discovered by Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -0.4%) which later formed a partnership with CStone for the development and commercialization of pralsetinib and certain other candidates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • After an upfront cash payment of $40M, Blueprint was entitled to receive up to ~$346M in milestones, the company announced in 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.