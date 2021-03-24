Blueprint Medicines partner CStone wins Chinese approval for lung cancer therapy
Mar. 24, 2021 11:04 AM ETCStone Pharmaceuticals (CSPHF), BPMCCSPHF, BPMCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- CStone Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CSPHF) announced that the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) of China has approved Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of a certain group of adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”).
- The once-daily oral targeted therapy is approved by the NMPA for locally advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection ("RET") fusion-positive NSCLC after platinum-based chemotherapy.
- Gavreto was discovered by Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -0.4%) which later formed a partnership with CStone for the development and commercialization of pralsetinib and certain other candidates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- After an upfront cash payment of $40M, Blueprint was entitled to receive up to ~$346M in milestones, the company announced in 2018.