Slack Connect users can now direct message anyone on service
Mar. 24, 2021 11:14 AM ETSlack Technologies, Inc. (WORK)WORKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Starting today, Slack (NYSE:WORK) Connect paid users can send direct messages to anyone outside their organization who is also using the DM service, though administrative approval might be required.
- A user can simply send an invite to any partner and start messaging once the other side accepts.
- Slack says it will "soon" expand the feature to users on free plans.
- Later this year, Connect will add the ability to link multiple organizations together to form a "private business network, allowing for unified directories, channel discovery and more."
- Launched last June, connect allows multiple organizations to communicate in the same channel. At launch, DMs could only be sent between people in the channel.
- Slack's shift to a full messaging service comes as the company waits for its $27.7B acquisition by Salesforce to close after it finishes moving through the regulatory hurdles.