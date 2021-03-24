Winnebago lands higher price target from CFRA
Mar. 24, 2021 11:15 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)WGOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- CFRA Research increases its 12-month target on Winnebago (WGO -1.1%) by $20 to $85 after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.
- The new PT reps a FY22 P/E of 13X, which is called a justified discount to WGO's 5-year average forward P/E of 14.3X.
- Analyst Garrett Nelson: "Given WGO's recent run-up and in light of concerns that pandemic-drive RV sales trends will begin to cool and comps will become more difficult, we remain at a Hold and view the stock's risk/reward potential as fairly balanced at current levels. However, we like WGO's exposure to higher-margin Towables (a 14.2% EBITDA margin vs. 13.3% for Motorhomes last quarter), a category which we forecast will remain strong."
- See details on Winnebago's earnings topper