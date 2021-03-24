Euro, U.K., Japan PMI's indicate improvement; April under pressure on fresh pandemic waves
Mar. 24, 2021 2:07 PM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- As per the latest available, global manufacturing PMI stood at 53.5 in January 2021 compared to 53.8 in December 2020; production growth remains strong but eases as exports come close to stalling, led by renewed fall in China.
- "The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output," IHS Markit Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson commented.
- Europe Manufacturing PMI (March) stood at 62.4 racing ahead of consensus 57.7 and prior month's 57.9; Markit Composite PMI was 52.5 vs. 49.1 consensus and 48.8 prior month.
- Following suit, German Manufacturing PMI of 66.6 vs. 60.8 consensus and 60.7 prior month while German Composite PMI of 56.8 ahead of 51.6 consensus and 51.1 prior month.
- However, continued lockdowns will likely pressurize on April's PMI numbers.
- Wall Street believes in the U.S. recovery however doubting the exceeding European PMIs amid vaccine rollouts and fresh pandemic waves.
- United Kingdom PMI - Composite and Manufacturing - stood at 56.6 and 57.9 - consensus of 51.1 and 55 respectively while prior month stood at 49.6 and 55.1 respectively.
- Services PMI stood at 56.8 exceeded consensus 51 and 49.5 from February; services overtook the manufacturing index for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
- The U.K. PMI indicated the strongest growth in factory activity since November 2017.
- "Companies reported an influx of new orders on a scale exceeded only once in almost four years, and business expectations for growth in the year ahead surged to the highest since comparable data were first available in 2012. Employment consequently rose for the first time since the pandemic struck as firms expanded capacity in response to the new inflows of work and brighter outlook," Williamson added.
- Japan Composite PMI for March stood at 48.3 marginally higher from 48.2 in February; manufacturing output index dropped to 52 from 52.4 in February.
- Also read: Service PMI hints strong sector output in March