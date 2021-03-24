Dow Jones rallies, Nasdaq falters as cyclicals regain momentum

  • The tech enthusiasm at the market open has faded, but the rotation to cyclicals is back and lifting the Dow (DJI) +0.9%.
  • The price-weighted index is getting a lift from industrial components, with Caterpillar, Honeywell and Boeing among the top price gainers.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.6% is up, with all but one sector in the green. Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is hampered by ViacomCBS' slump from its share offering.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is extending gains as oil prices jump.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% is struggling. Intel has lost its early gains and, although chip and chip equipment stocks are still seeing strong gains, megacaps are mixed.
  • Tesla is up, though, with its decision to accept Bitcoin called a seminal moment for crypto.
  • Bitcoin is up 2%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.64% as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jay Powell testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
  • Yellen says there will be a need for the U.S. to raise revenue longer term.
  • Amid individual shares, Carnival is among the top S&P gainers as some recovery worries eased after Germany decided to backtrack on its hard lockdown plans.
  • Discovery is the biggest decliner, retreating further from its strong rally following a sell call from UBS.

