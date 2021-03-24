Ping An and Zhongshan Hospital join hands for Healthcare+Technology+Finance innovations
Mar. 24, 2021 11:51 AM ETPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY)PNGAYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY -0.4%) to collaborate with Zhongshan Hospital, which is affiliated with Fudan University in Shanghai.
- The collaboration will work on healthcare service enhancements, medical research innovation and talent incubation across the healthcare, finance and technology fields to help deliver on the national Healthy China initiative.
- "Ping An will leverage its unique advantages and abundant resources to work with Zhongshan Hospital, which boasts excellent diagnosis, treatment and scientific research capabilities. Together we will work to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare services to better serve the citizens in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region and contribute to China's healthcare reform and innovation." comments Jessica TAN, Co-CEO of Ping An Group and Jia FAN, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital.