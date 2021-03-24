Arch Biopartners inks license pact with the University of Cincinnati
Mar. 24, 2021 11:52 AM ETArch Biopartners Inc. (ACHFF)ACHFFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arch Biopartners (OTCQB:ACHFF) inks an agreement with the University of Cincinnati to license new patent claims for an AB569 topical wound application designed to prevent, treat and heal burn/blast wound infections.
- AB569 is a synergistic antimicrobial tandem of slightly acidified sodium nitrite and EDTA that has the critical advantage over conventional antibiotics in that it down regulates many of the genes in the bacterium responsible for survival.
- The new agreement is an extension to the existing license of AB569 that Arch has with University of Cincinnati in March 2016.