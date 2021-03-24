Therma Bright climbs 13% on partnership with consultancy founded by former secretary of Homeland Security

  • Developer of the AcuVidTM COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, Therma Bright (OTCPK:THRBF +13.7%) enters business agreement with Ridge Global, the consultancy founded by Governor Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.
  • The agreement focuses on supporting the company's reach across the US and global marketplace business community along with extending policy advisory services in the U.S.
  • "We're excited to add Ridge Global to our growing advisory team. Governor Ridge will serve as a Senior Advisor and support his team in corporate strategy and business development on behalf of Therma Bright." expressed Rob Fia, CEO.
