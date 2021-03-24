Matador Resources on the rise after MKM analyst turns bullish
Mar. 24, 2021 12:45 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)MTDRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (MTDR +9%) rallies amid broad gains today in the oil and gas sector, after MKM Partners upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target following the stock's 17% drop since early March.
- MKM's John Gerdes notes that following the stock's relative recent underperformance vs. its peer group, it now reflects a 36% equity value upside, which merits the upgrade.
- Assuming $740M in consolidated capital spending this year, Gerdes forecasts Matador will generate $40M in free cash flow in 2021.
- Federal leases comprise 28% of Matador's Delaware Basin acreage, and the company has 180 approved federal drilling permits and another 100 permits under review.
- Matador warned last month that it expects Q1 production will drop 13%-15% because of the severe Texas freeze.