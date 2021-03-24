Sony's planned purchase of Crunchyroll said to get extended antitrust review

Mar. 24, 2021 12:50 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY), TSONYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • Sony's (NYSE:SNE) planned $1.2b acquisition of anime-streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T (NYSE:T) is said to have received an extended antitrust review from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
  • The extended inquiry, which could delay the deal by several months or potentially be terminated, is looking to find out if the purchase would give Sony dominance in the anime-streaming market, The Information reported, citing people familiar.
  • Sony has purchased a number of anime companies in the past few years, including Funimation, Crunchyroll's main U.S. rival, according to the report.
  • Recall SA contributor BK Tan wrote on Dec. 21, Sony's Acquisition Of Crunchyroll Primes It For Dominance Over Anime.
