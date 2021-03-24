Carrefour strengthens position in Brazil with the acquisition of Grupo BIG for R$7B

Mar. 24, 2021 12:58 PM ETCarrefour SA (CRRFY)CRRFYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Grupo Carrefour Brasil (OTCPK:CRRFY +2.3%) enters agreement for the acquisition of Grupo BIG Brasil SA, Brazil’s third-biggest food retailer.
  • This acquisition strengthens Carrefour Brazil’s presence in this high growth potential market.
  • The transaction values Grupo BIG at an enterprise value of R$7B.
  • The acquisition offers significant synergy potential from year one, rising gradually to represent a net additional contribution to EBITDA of R$1.7B on an annual basis three years after the closing of the transaction.
  • Combined, the two groups have gross sales of about R$100B, operate 876 stores.
  • Transaction expected to complete in 2022.
