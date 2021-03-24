Americas Gold and Silver meets Mexican officials over labor dispute
Mar. 24, 2021 12:57 PM ETAmericas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)USASBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Americas Gold and Silver (USAS -0.9%) says it held talks with senior Mexican officials in an attempt to resolve a dispute at its San Rafael mine in Sinaloa state.
- The miner says CEO Darren Blasutti met Tuesday with Interior Minister Olga Sanchez, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde, as well as Canada's ambassador to Mexico Graeme Clark.
- The company says it had proposed to the Mexican officials that negotiations be held between the interested parties to create the conditions to reopen the mine.
- Americas Gold and Silver has been mired in a labor dispute at the mine, and last week Mexican President Lopez Obrador warned the miner could have its concession revoked if it did not accept new trade union representation there.
- Americas G&S should be set for a solid year in 2021, but continued share dilution has capped the upside and made the stock "un-investable," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.