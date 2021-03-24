One Step Vending enters sales agreement with The Jet Collection

  • One Step Vending (OTCPK:KOSK -0.7%) enters into a sales agency agreement with The Jet Collection, a private US entity specialized in the consumer-packaged goods space.
  • The agreement includes the management of the sales process for all customers, securing placing for the machines, management of day-to-day operations, order processing and more.
  • David Kerbel, founder at JET, stated: "We are very excited to be working with One Step Vending to develop its network and set the ground for a great success by choosing strategic vendors and the best product mix."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.