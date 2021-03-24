One Step Vending enters sales agreement with The Jet Collection
Mar. 24, 2021 1:05 PM ETOne Step Vending Corp. (KOSK)KOSKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- One Step Vending (OTCPK:KOSK -0.7%) enters into a sales agency agreement with The Jet Collection, a private US entity specialized in the consumer-packaged goods space.
- The agreement includes the management of the sales process for all customers, securing placing for the machines, management of day-to-day operations, order processing and more.
- David Kerbel, founder at JET, stated: "We are very excited to be working with One Step Vending to develop its network and set the ground for a great success by choosing strategic vendors and the best product mix."